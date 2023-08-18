Poll: DeSantis in Four-Way Tie for Second Place in New Hampshire

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in a four-way tie for second place in the Republican primary race in New Hampshire, the latest Trafalgar Group survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary were tomorrow, who would you most likely support?”

The survey found former President Donald Trump leading in the Granite State with 49.7 percent support — 39 points ahead of his closest challengers.

DeSantis is continuing to slip in his status as Trump’s closest challenger, as he is virtually tied with three other competitors. He garners 10.7 percent in New Hampshire, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with 10.4 percent, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with 9.1 percent support, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott with 7.8 percent support.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley followed with 3.5 percent support, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Vice President Mike Pence came in with 2.5 percent support each. Every other candidate saw under two percent support.

The survey was taken August 14-16, among 1,036 likely GOP presidential primary voters and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

DeSantis’s struggle to gain ground in New Hampshire comes despite the fact that his campaign has attempted to reset, continuing what was described as “robust” efforts in Iowa, South Carolina, and New Hampshire.

“While Super Tuesday is critically important, we will not dedicate resources to Super Tuesday that slow our momentum in New Hampshire. We expect to revisit this investment in the Fall,” a leaked confidential memo designed to reassure donors and supporters of the governor said.

The survey coincides with the release of the latest Emerson College survey, which showed DeSantis falling to third place in New Hampshire, behind Christie’s nine percent support, with eight percent support.