PHOTO: Sen. John Fetterman Nearly Unrecognizable with Mustache After Losing Bet

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) revealed his updated facial hair Saturday and social media users had a lot to say about the change.

Some users said his look mirrored that of Bryan Cranston’s Breaking Bad character, a chemistry teacher named Walter White who cooks meth, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Sen. John Fetterman looks unrecognizable — and eerily similar to ‘Breaking Bad’s Walter White https://t.co/sSANSdw0MI pic.twitter.com/Fd9xwimC0O — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2023

“Got a bit of Walter White there, useful for negotiations,” one user commented, while another replied, “So Mr. White, When are we cooking?”

In the photo, the bald senator is sporting a mustache and wearing glasses with dark frames.

“Lost a bet with Karl,” his caption reads:

Lost a bet with Karl pic.twitter.com/D9XKEYHivj — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 19, 2023

Fetterman did not offer any details about the wager he apparently made with his teenage son, but one user appeared confused as to the person named Karl.

“Karl…Marx?” the person asked, while yet another replied, “Ok but now grow out the beard.”

Fetterman returned to Capitol Hill in April after being gone for two months while seeking treatment for clinical depression, Breitbart News reported at the time:

Fetterman exited his car in his trademark black hooded sweatshirt, gym shorts, and sneakers Monday as he returned and placed his hand over his heart before making for the chamber ahead of votes later in the afternoon. The newly elected senator from Pennsylvania suffered a stroke last year shortly before the Democratic primary in May.

In June, Fetterman had difficulty speaking during a Senate hearing about the I-95 highway collapse in Philadelphia, according to Breitbart News.

“Uh no, I — uh, would just, um, really like to, you know — the 95, 95, 95. You know?” he stated, then gestured toward the chairman and said, “Obviously, you know, you’re pretty much preoccupied with, uh, 95.”

“And uh, I certainly am, too. And we know it’s a major atery [sic], not just for Pennsylvania but for the East Coast. And a lot of Pennsylvanians are worried that the delays in repairs bring to its standstill deal,” he continued:

John Fetterman weighs in on the I-95 collapse as only he can. Profound, trenchant, eloquent. Good choice, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/wgLU72pu3L — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 16, 2023

Fetterman has struggled with articulating his words ever since his stroke occurred in 2022, the outlet noted.