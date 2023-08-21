Crosswalk Carnage: Driver Arrested After Seven Pedestrians Mowed Down in Bloody NYC Hit and Run

Seven pedestrians were left scattered and bleeding from multiple injuries Sunday night after a vehicle plowed through a Midtown Manhattan crosswalk before leaving the scene without stopping, police and law enforcement sources confirmed.

The New York Post reports the driver hit the victims around 11:55 p.m. at West 36th Street and 6th Avenue before continuing on to the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, sources said.

Five pedestrians were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, with at least one person in critical condition, sources told the outlet.

CBS New York reports police arrested the runaway driver soon after.

Police said the woman, 29, driving a Honda Accord, didn’t stop and continued on her way through the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

Once through the tunnel, the woman crashed into another car on the Long Island Expressway near the Clearview Expressway and was arrested, police said.

Police were trying to determine if she was driving under the influence.

No one was hurt in the second crash, police said.