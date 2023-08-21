Hunter Biden’s lawyer reportedly threatened to place President Joe Biden on the stand if the Justice Department charged Hunter with wrongdoing in its criminal probe of the president’s son.

Chris Clark, Hunter Biden’s former lawyer, reportedly wrote a threatening letter to prosecutors in October 2022, warning the department not to charge Hunter Biden. The letter followed leaked news that prosecutors had gathered enough evidence to charge Joe Biden’s son with illegally buying a firearm while still using crack cocaine.

According to a 32-page memo obtained by Politico, Clark threatened to put Joe Biden on the stand as a fact witness in a potential trial.

“President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defense in any criminal trial,” Clark wrote. [emphasis original]

“There can be no doubt that these leaks have inserted President Biden into this case,” Clark wrote.

“This of all cases justifies neither the spectacle of a sitting President testifying at a criminal trial nor the potential for a resulting Constitutional crisis,” Clark alleged.

As the negotiations between Hunter Biden and the DOJ continued into the spring, the DOJ planned to let Hunter Biden off the hook without charges, the New York Times reported. The plan was reportedly in motion until two IRS whistleblowers came forward.

In June, the House Ways and Means Committee voted to make public multiple instances of alleged political interference in which the DOJ “thwarted, hampered or interfered” with the IRS tax investigation into Hunter Biden. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel confirmed the rights of agency whistleblowers to make protected disclosures to Congress.

Despite the procedure and confirmation, Hunter Biden’s lawyers reportedly demanded the DOJ prosecute the whistleblowers for disclosing details about the probe to Congress.

RELATED — WATCH: IRS Whistleblower Speaks Publicly for First Time, Says DOJ Intervened to Slow-Walk Hunter Probe to ‘Benefit’ Him

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.