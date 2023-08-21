Trump PAC Ad Compares Trump’s America to Biden’s: Wages Down Under Biden, but Trump Made Americans Wealthier

Make America Great Again Inc. launched an ad comparing former President Donald Trump’s America to President Biden’s, showcasing the great contrast between the two.

“The reason Donald Trump’s dominating the race? What he did for us, and what he’ll do for us,” the narrator states. “Trump made us safer, wealthier and more secure.”

Prices, the narrator continued, were lower and groceries more affordable under Trump’s leadership.

Watch the video here:

“We were beating China. Jobs coming home. Our border was secure,” the narrator continued before looking at Biden’s America.

“But Joe Biden’s America? Wages down. Prices soaring. Families struggling. Only Trump’s ready to get our economy, our country, back on track,” he added.

Indeed, Trump — who has a proven track record — is dominating his Republican rivals in the GOP primary race, besting them by double digits consistently.

The latest CBS poll found Trump boasting his biggest lead yet, garnering 62 percent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s 16 percent — a difference of 46 points.

Trump actually cited that poll in a Truth Social post over the weekend, in which he revealed that he will not be participating in any of the Republican primary debates.

“New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by ‘legendary’ numbers. TRUMP 62%, 46 Points above DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like an ailing bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, ‘Aida’ Hutchinson 1%,” he said.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more,” Trump continued before making the big announcement. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

Other national polls also show a tight race between Trump and Biden. A recent Emerson College survey showed Trump besting both Biden and Green Party presidential candidate Cornel West in a hypothetical three-way race for the White House — 42 percent to Biden’s 41 percent and West’s five percent.

An NPR/Marist College survey released this month also found Trump and Biden virtually tied among registered voters and independents siding with Trump over Biden by eight points.