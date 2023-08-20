Poll: Trump Posts Biggest Lead Yet over DeSantis, Other 2024 Rivals

Former President Donald Trump posted his biggest lead yet over his rivals at 62 percent of likely Republican primary voters, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll published Sunday.

His top rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has fallen farther back from earlier this summer, the poll showed, to 16 percent. The other candidates are in the single digits, with third runner up Vivek Ramaswamy at seven percent.

Likely GOP voters also overwhelmingly said at 91 percent that during the upcoming GOP primary debate, they wanted to hear the other candidates make the case for themselves, instead of against Trump.

The poll came before Trump decided to skip the debate in favor of an interview with Tucker Carlson.

The poll was conducted August 16-18, among 2,061 adult residents, with a ±3.0 point margin of error overall, and ±5.7 points for likely Republican primary voters.

A whopping 77 percent Republican primary voters believe that the indictments in Georgia are politically motivated, and think that while Trump tried to stay in office, it was legal and constitutional and that Joe Biden did not win legitimately.

The poll showed that 73 percent of Trump voters said his legal fights are a reason for their support for him, among others.

Trump overwhelmingly beat the other primary candidates among likely GOP primary voters who say honesty is very important, with 61 percent choosing Trump as who is the most “honest and trustworthy.”

Trump voters see Trump as more honest than friends and family, conservative media figures, and even religious leaders, the poll said.

A CBS News article summarizing the poll said among those considering Trump, he “‘checks the boxes’ across all the ways voters generally make choices.” It added:

His track record shows that those considering him almost all think things were better in the country under his presidency. And the vast majority say they’ve ‘always been a supporter.’ Together, these appear to contribute to a powerful “incumbency advantage” for Trump.

Likely Republican primary voters think Trump has the best shot to beat President Joe Biden, the poll showed.

Still, there could be some hope for other contenders. For voters actively considering someone else along with Trump, about half of them say they are “waiting to see the debate” among Republican candidates.

About four in ten of those considering others along with Trump cite the former president being “controversial.”

The poll showed Republican primary voters want to hear about candidates’ plans for lowering inflation, reducing violent crime, and stopping illegal immigration.

