Survey: Trump Remains Most Favorable Republican Candidate

Former President Donald Trump boasts the highest favorability rating among all Republican primary candidates, the latest Morning Consult survey found.

Trump has remained steady, as 76 percent of potential GOP primary voters have a favorable view of the former president — the same figure he saw last week as well. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s rating, however, has slipped over the last week, moving from 65 percent viewing him favorably to 62 percent. Additionally, DeSantis’s unfavorable percentage matches Trump, both coming in with 23 percent reporting an unfavorable view.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has remained steady with 55 percent viewing him favorably — the same figure reported last week. Still, one in five still report that they have never heard of him, a figure which could change following Wednesday night’s debate, which will see Ramaswamy center stage alongside DeSantis.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has failed to improve his standing, going from 40 percent viewing him unfavorably last week to 42 percent this week. Nevertheless, his favorability is still technically above water despite having the second highest unfavorable rating, as 47 percent view him favorably even as he squabbles with his former running mate.

Both former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott have a net positive favorable rating — 47-19 and 42-14, respectively.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a routine Trump critic, continues to stand out as the most unfavorable candidate, with 45 percent reporting an unfavorable view. Roughly one-quarter, 26 percent, have a favorable view of the former governor.

That portion of the survey was taken August 19-20, 2023, among 785 potential Republican voters and has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

The results could shift significantly over the next week, as the first debate takes place Wednesday night. Trump will not be participating, meaning DeSantis and Ramaswamy will take center stage, flanked by Pence, Haley, Christie, and Scott, as well as former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.