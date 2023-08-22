Watch: Catholics Pray in Protest Outside D.C. Restaurant Holding ‘Gospel’ Drag Brunch

Catholics prayed the rosary in protest across the street from a so-called “gospel” drag show taking place at a restaurant in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

The restaurant, called Crazy Aunt Helen’s, hosted “Shi-Queeta-Lee’s Drag Gospel Brunch!” — a show which appears to take place monthly at the venue, the event page shows.

A photograph of the drag-show brunch menu provided to Breitbart News shows several cocktails with sacrilegious names under the title “The Gospel of Shiqueeta Lee,” including “Bottomless Jesus Juice,” “Let the Lord Lay You Down,” “Blood on the Cross,” and “Fighting Temptation.

“Come catch the Holy Sprit at Crazy Aunt Helen’s! Starring Shi-Queeta-Lee and her cast of Ladies performing gospel classics in two special shows! $38 gets you entry and your choice of one brunch entree. Bottomless mimosas and other drink specials will be available,” the event description states. “Join Shi-Queeta-Lee and her Ladies and let them TAKE YOU TO CHURCH!”

One peaceful Catholic protester told Breitbart News’ Matthew Perdie that the show is “doubly offensive and blasphemous.”

“We come here today in front of Crazy Aunt Helen’s restaurant where they are putting on, not just a drag show, but they are juxtaposing that with what they call ‘gospel.’ So it makes it doubly offensive and blasphemous,” protester Preston Noell said. “We don’t know exactly what they are going to do inside, and we don’t need to go inside to know, to see. We don’t need to drink polluted water to know it’s bad for you, but we know that what they are doing is awful.”

Posted by Shi-Queeta Lee on Monday, January 30, 2023

“They’re juxtaposing something that in itself is basically pornographic with something that is religious. In other venues, drag shows have done unspeakable things to crucifixes,” he continued. “We are here to pray in reparation to God and his blessed mother for the sins and offenses that are going to be committed inside this restaurant.”

Self-identified Christians and Catholics have protested the so-called “gospel” drag show at Crazy Aunt Helen’s before.

In March, Shi-Queeta-Lee posted a video of himself confronting protesters outside of Crazy Aunt Helen’s

OMG! FB family, friends & fans Then This Happen…. Shiqueeta Lee’s Gospel Drag Brunch Crazy Aunt Helen’s The Protestors… Posted by Shi-Queeta Lee on Saturday, March 11, 2023

“So we must be doing something right because today was our Gospel Drag Brunch and a few ‘Christians’ showed up to protest the show. Im so proud of Shi-Queeta Lee and Jacob Weinstein for keeping the peace and keeping the show going. So now that’s two different groups of haters that want us to diminish our little light … NOT TODAY SATAN,” a post the drag queen is tagged in reads.

So we must be doing something right because today was our Gospel Drag Brunch and a few “Christians” showed up to protest… Posted by Shane Mayson on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Jerry VanHook, AKA Shi-Queeta-Lee, happens to be the first ever drag queen invited to perform at the White House, at the request of the Obama administration. The performance was a part of a “Transgender Community Briefing.”

Polling shows most Americans do not believe that Christian faiths should have to compromise their traditional beliefs to accommodate woke ideology. A solid majority, 68 percent, have said traditional Christian faiths should not be forced to “compromise their traditions and beliefs to align with liberal ideology” including transgenderism, although not all drag queens identify as transgender.

Another survey found that most Americans believe that the status of being a man or woman is wholly determined by biology. Fifty-seven percent across the board agree that sex is based on that alone. Just 43 percent believe a person’s sex is determined by a person’s sense of their “gender.”