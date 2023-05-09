Poll: Most Agree Gender Is Based on Biological Sex

Most Americans agree that a person’s legal sex is defined by their biology — not by a private feeling of “gender identity” — according to a Washington Post-KFF poll.

The survey found that most Americans believe that the status of being a man or woman is wholly determined by biology. Fifty-seven percent across the board agree that gender is based on that alone. Just 43 percent believe a person’s sex is determined by a person’s sense of their “gender.”

There is a consensus across all age ranges, including the youngest generation surveyed — those ages 18-34 — where 53 percent agree that sex is based on biology.

The survey also found that most across the board, 77 percent, believe it is “inappropriate” for teachers to discuss transgender identity in public schools with students in kindergarten through third grade. This is a significant admission, given the backlash the Florida received from transgender activists after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law.

Further, 70 percent believe such discussions are inappropriate to occur for children in grades 4 and 5, and 52 percent believe it is inappropriate for middle school grades as well. That opinion shifts when asked about high school grades, as 36 percent said it is still inappropriate, compared to 64 percent who said it is appropriate.

There is also a general consensus on limiting access to certain medical procedures for children who believe they are transgender as well, as 68 percent oppose allowing puberty-blocking medication for children between the ages of 10 and 14. However, 62 percent support those children attending “gender-affirming counseling or therapy.”

Fifty-eight percent, overall, also oppose allowing teenagers — those between the ages of 15 and 17 — to undergo hormonal treatments.

Further, most adults agree that transgender women — biological men who believe they are women — should not be able to compete against other women in sports at virtually any level — from youth sports to professional.

The original survey was taken November 20 to December 1, 2022, among 1,338 U.S. adults. It has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

The survey comes as some individual states take action to protect children from radical transgender ideology. In Florida, for example, the Florida legislature passed legislation to protect minors from life-altering gender treatments and surgeries, which the left pushes under the guise of “gender-affirming” care. The legislature has also taken action, passing HB 1521: Facility Requirements Based on Sex, providing clear rules for the use of sex-based bathrooms and changing areas in certain facilities, including certain public buildings, correctional institutions, detention facilities, and educational institutions.

“The legislature prohibited doing things like double mastectomies. They prohibited doing things, you know, with male private parts that are very graphic. They prohibited pumping these minors with puberty blockers, which is just not something that’s appropriate,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during Friday’s press conference, marking the end of the legislative session.

“When you talk to people — and I know like people in your industry will dress it up with a euphemism and they’ll say it’s health care to cut off the private parts of a 14 or 15 year old — that is not health care. That is mutilation,” he said.

It is not healthcare to cut off the private parts of a child – that is mutilation. We are standing up against that. pic.twitter.com/vUw0H11NEg — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 7, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has also vowed to take on the transgender issue, explaining that it is crucial to halt the “gender insanity” pushed by the far left.

in a video posted in January, Trump vowed to “stop the chemical, physical, and emotional mutilation of our youth on day one.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Trump also said he will sign an executive order “instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age” and ask Congress to halt federal tax dollars from being used to fund these procedures. “I will declare that any hospital or healthcare provider that participates in the chemical or physical mutilation of minor youth will no longer meet federal health and safety standards for Medicaid and Medicare and will be terminated from the program immediately” he said, adding that he will “support the creation of a private right of action for victims to sue doctors who have unforgivably performed these procedures on minor children.” … Trump said promotion of the traditional nuclear family will be key, as well as embracing the fundamental differences between men and women. Further, Trump said he will ask Congress to pass a bill establishing male and female as the only genders recognized in the U.S., either of which are assigned at the time of birth.

WATCH: