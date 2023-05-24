Meet the Sisters of Indulgence: L.A. Dodgers Chose Radical, Christian-Hating Drag Queens over Fans

The L.A. Dodgers is now earning the title of the Bud Light of baseball after reversing its sensible decision to disinvite the radical anti-Christian transgender group, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, to its Gay Pride night festivities so the team could bestow a “Community Heroes” award on them. And it isn’t as if it is hard to learn that this group is based on anti-Christian and anti-Catholic bigotry.

One simply needs to look at the photographic evidence.

Initially. complaints from Catholics and Christians caused the Dodgers to disinvite the Sisters from its Gay Pride Night.

But then the radical gay lobby jumped into action, spurring the team to make yet another reversal.

On May 22, Dodgers President Stan Kasten proudly announced that it was reinviting this hate group to their June 16 Gay Pride Night game.

“We moved too quickly,” Kasten told Outsports. “Since then we’ve had the opportunity to do a lot more talking, a lot more reading and most importantly a lot more listening. We met with the sisters earlier today, we expressed our apology, asked them to be part of our Pride night and they have accepted.”

Images of this disgusting hate group’s antics are easy to find on Twitter and other social media outlets, so it isn’t as if the Dodgers were unaware of who they were siding with.

Here is the radical hate group that the Dodgers are pandering to:

And here are the winners! Behold!

Foxy Mary: Free Choice Mary

Hunky Jesus: Haus of Jesus

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles was quick to voice the “anger and dismay” Catholics felt by the Dodgers’ embrace of a group that engages in the vulgar “mocking” of their faith.

“The decision to honor a group that clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of our women religious who are an integral part of our Church is what has caused disappointment, concern, anger, and dismay from our Catholic community,” the archdiocese wrote in a statement.

“The Archdiocese stands against any actions that would disparage and diminish our Christian faith and those who dedicate their lives to Christ,” the statement continued. “Let us also show our care and respect for our women religious by sending a message of support to their communities through phone calls, letters, and posts on their social channels, supporting vocations by donating to their orders, and/or making donations in their name to the programs they support.”

All of these outrageous attacks on Christians in general and Catholics in particular contrast sharply with the all-American, wholesome image that Major League Baseball had cultivated for more than 100 years.

Remember when Rick Monday of the Chicago Cubs raced to save an American flag from being burned on the field in protest in 1976 at Dodgers Stadium?

It sure doesn’t seem that the MLB is anything like that anymore.

