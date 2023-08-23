Biden Approves Migrant Camp at NYC Airfield Despite Residents’ Opposition

President Joe Biden is ignoring concerns from Brooklyn, New York, residents and has greenlit a plan that will see at least 2,000 single adult male border crossers and illegal aliens housed in a former naval airfield facility — paid for by New Yorkers.

On Tuesday, residents in southeast Brooklyn protested New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) plan to turn Floyd Bennett Field, owned by the federal government, into a massive migrant camp.

The former naval airfield sits along Jamaica Bay and near multiple neighborhoods including Gerritsen Beach, Roxbury, and Breezy Point.

“I live here, I grew up here,” one resident told News 12. “It’s going to make the neighborhood way more dangerous.”

During the protest, former GOP candidate for New York City mayor Curtis Sliwa blamed Biden’s lax enforcement of federal immigration law for the more than 100,000 migrants that have arrived in the city since the spring of last year.

“The people here feel that they have been betrayed,” Sliwa said at the protest. “No transparency whatsoever. It’s like ‘Pay your taxes, shut up, raise your kids, and we’ll tell you what you’re going to do.’ Well, we’ve had enough, no more of the illegal aliens. Enough is enough, this is Joe Biden’s problem.”

Floyd Bennett Feild Brooklyn NY

100s of outraged residents gathered after the City of NY will house 1000s of migrants. Residents Chant

" JOE MUST GO "

Residents stated they are upset over open borders

🎥 by @LeeroyPress

For licensing email Leeroypress@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/Xc5rcOyESD — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 23, 2023

Yesterday at Floyd Bennett Feild Brooklyn, NY. Recently, NYC went into negotiation on possible housing migrants at this site @CurtisSliwa stated he's talking legal action to help stop the migrant crisis in NYC

" we will work on getting the attorney's to going to federal court… pic.twitter.com/CCAl3uk3HX — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 23, 2023

100s of outraged residents gathered nearby Floyd Bennett Feild after NYC will house 1000s of migrants at the Floyd Bennett Feild

🎥 by @LeeroyPress

For licensing email viralnewsnyc@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/idz5es1rkM — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 22, 2023

Despite concerns from nearby residents, Hochul confirmed on Wednesday that the Biden administration had approved her plan to house thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens at the airfield.

Hochul, praising the effort, said New Yorkers will pick up the tab for the migrant camp.

“I’m viewing this as a significant development by the administration … to acknowledge that we need more help here,” Hochul said.

The migrant camp at the airfield will be among many set up in New York City. Also this week, Mayor Eric Adams (D) opened a mega migrant shelter on Randall’s Island that will disrupt recreation services for school children as it sits on three soccer fields.

That mega shelter may soon house about 3,000 single adult male border crossers and illegal aliens at a cost of $20 million every month for New York City taxpayers. This is in addition to the $12 billion bill that New Yorkers are projected to pay to provide housing, food, care, and public services to migrants arriving from the southern border.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.