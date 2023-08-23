Debate Security Issues Poster of Barred Trump Staffers from Fox News Spin Room 

Debate security issued a poster of three Trump staffers from Fox News’ spin room, according to reporters at the debate.

The notice was posted at a security table near the metal detectors at the entrance to the debate spin room.

The poster shows three photos with the names of three Trump staffers: Jason Miller, Justin Caporale, and Danny Tiso:

‼️This was on the security table near the metal detectors at the entrance to the debate spin room. Jason Miller, Justin Caparole and Danny Tiso — all three Trump staffers — are specifically listed as being barred from the debate.

More on our live blog: https://t.co/51xgn19YEF pic.twitter.com/V88DdJDRY9 — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) August 23, 2023

Miller ripped the poster and the network’s “toilet” ratings.

“Fox News’ ‘Never Trump’ bias against President Trump apparently now extends to his supports as well,” Miller said in a statement. “It’s tacky, it’s petty and it explains why their ratings are in the toilet.”

Fox News said the poster originated from security.

“This paper was designed and printed by the Fiserv Forum security team as a guide for candidate walk- throughs that took place yesterday,” according to a Fox spokesperson. “FOX News Media was not involved with the production of the document and did not sanction any of the language used.”

