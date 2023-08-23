Donald Trump: Biden Is a ‘Manchurian Candidate,’ Compromised with China

President Joe Biden is a “Manchurian candidate” and compromised because China knows so much about him and his money, former President Donald Trump said during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

When addressing his rising poll numbers in the wake of several indictments, Trump noted that the American people are “smart” and know what is going on.

“I got indicted four times. All trivia, nonsense, bullshit. It’s all bullshit. It’s horrible when you look and you look at what they’re doing. The boxes hoax, I’m covered by the Presidential Records Act. I’m allowed to do exactly that,” Trump said, explaining that Biden is “not covered.”

“And he’s got 25 times the number of boxes. And he’s got them stored in Chinatown. He’s got him stored in a flimsy garage underneath his Corvette. At Penn [Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement], and by the way, at Penn, he gets millions of dollars, China pays this guy millions of dollars,” Trump said, deeming Biden the “most corrupt president we’ve ever had.”

“And he also has the distinction of being the most incompetent. And I believe both, I mean, he’s both incompetent and corrupt. So I actually believe he’s compromised because China knows so much about him. They know where the money comes from, they know where it is, who paid it, and they probably paid it,” Trump continued.

“He, in many ways, is a Manchurian candidate. We have a Manchurian candidate, and he’s afraid to tell Russia to get out of Cuba. He’s afraid to tell China to get out of Cuba. He’s afraid. China now is building — think of this — China’s building military installations in Cuba. The Cuban population of Miami is not too happy, because they’re never going to be able to go back. And you don’t even hear about it,” Trump said, identifying the media as the worst culprit.