Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released mugshots for Rudy Giuliani and other co-defendants in District Attorney Fani Willis’s case against former President Donald Trump.

Fulton County released the booking photos as the defendants turned themselves in this week. Bail bondsman Scott Hall on Tuesday was the first of 19 defendants to turn himself in this week, followed by Trump attorney John Eastman.

The Fulton County Sheriff's office also released booking photos of Scott Hall and John Eastman, who turned themselves earlier. The Sheriff's office says photos will be released around 4PM each day, so Trump's photo might not come until Friday (though who knows) pic.twitter.com/wr40SKZESc — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) August 23, 2023

The Sheriff’s office reportedly announced it would release the booking photos around 4:00 p.m. local time each day. Prosecutors gave the defendants until Friday to turn themselves in.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office released the booking photos for Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell.

NEW: booking photos for Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani have been released. Donald Trump is expected to surrender Thursday evening, and the deadline for the rest is noon Friday. pic.twitter.com/0HpdkrWBY0 — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) August 23, 2023

Kenneth Chesebro, Ray Smith, David Shafer, and Cathy Latham also had their mugshots released on Wednesday.

The Fulton County Sheriff's office has released four booking photos of those Georgia election interference defendants that have surrendered today (but not most recent ones like Rudy Giuliani). Kenneth Chesebro, Ray Smith, David Shafer and Cathy Latham pic.twitter.com/qLh46DIaFb — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) August 23, 2023

Most defendants have negotiated bond agreements with prosecutors ranging from $10,000 to $200,000, as Forbes reported.

Trump and 18 others were indicted in a 98-page, 41-count indictment handed down by a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury last week. Some of Trump’s co-defendants include former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer.

As Breitbart News reported:

The indictment does not fundamentally concern actions taken in Georgia, but describes words spoken and actions taken by the Trump campaign in a variety of other states in their efforts to cast doubt on the controversial 2020 presidential election. The indictment charges several defendants with crimes merely for making statements that argued the 2020 election was stolen. It claims that actions such as holding public hearings in Pennsylvania amounted to acts in furtherance of an illegal conspiracy. Other “acts” that are referred to as furthering the conspiracy include tweets by then-President Trump encouraging people to watch public hearings in which allegations of voting irregularities were being made by Trump’s lawyers and witnesses.

Trump announced he would turn himself in on Thursday, posting on Truth Social, “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED.”

Trump’s bond in the Fulton County case was set for $200,000 on Monday.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat promised Trump would receive a mugshot, making it the first mugshot out of Trump’s four ongoing criminal cases.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat said.

