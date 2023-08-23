Fulton County Releases Rudy Giuliani, Other Co-Defendants’ Mugshots in Trump Election Case 

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released mugshots for Rudy Giuliani and other co-defendants in District Attorney Fani Willis’s case against former President Donald Trump.

Fulton County released the booking photos as the defendants turned themselves in this week. Bail bondsman Scott Hall on Tuesday was the first of 19 defendants to turn himself in this week, followed by Trump attorney John Eastman.

The Sheriff’s office reportedly announced it would release the booking photos around 4:00 p.m. local time each day. Prosecutors gave the defendants until Friday to turn themselves in.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office released the booking photos for Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell.

Kenneth Chesebro, Ray Smith, David Shafer, and Cathy Latham also had their mugshots released on Wednesday.

Most defendants have negotiated bond agreements with prosecutors ranging from $10,000 to $200,000, as Forbes reported.

Trump and 18 others were indicted in a 98-page, 41-count indictment handed down by a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury last week. Some of Trump’s co-defendants include former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer.

As Breitbart News reported:

The indictment does not fundamentally concern actions taken in Georgia, but describes words spoken and actions taken by the Trump campaign in a variety of other states in their efforts to cast doubt on the controversial 2020 presidential election.

The indictment charges several defendants with crimes merely for making statements that argued the 2020 election was stolen. It claims that actions such as holding public hearings in Pennsylvania amounted to acts in furtherance of an illegal conspiracy.

Other “acts” that are referred to as furthering the conspiracy include tweets by then-President Trump encouraging people to watch public hearings in which allegations of voting irregularities were being made by Trump’s lawyers and witnesses.

Trump announced he would turn himself in on Thursday, posting on Truth Social, “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED.”

Trump’s bond in the Fulton County case was set for $200,000 on Monday.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat promised Trump would receive a mugshot, making it the first mugshot out of Trump’s four ongoing criminal cases.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat said.

