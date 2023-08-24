Fox News is trying to “censor and silence Trump supporters,” Donald Trump Jr. said following the first Republican primary debate after the network banned him from entering the post-debate spin room.

Several Donald Trump surrogates attended the debate, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Byron Donalds (R-FL), former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, the latter two, particularly, were prevented from entering the post-debate spin room — a move Guilfoyle deemed “un-American.”

“[They are] trying to ban people from actually having discourse about politics,” Donald Trump Jr. said as Guilfoyle interjected, “How un-American.”

“Probably shouldn’t surprise any of us. But that’s what it is,” he continued, explaining that he was told by others they would be able to get in. But staffers told security that Fox had banned him from the spin room.

Don Jr. continued:

Because the candidates that they’ve been boosting while simultaneously trying to cut down Trump for the last, what two years, didn’t perform as they had hoped. So they can’t have someone who can maybe be a representative of my father. Just like a few weeks ago, when I was cancelled after the first indictment. I was scheduled to go on. And about five minutes before I’m on, I found out I’m no longer on because apparently, I wouldn’t be a great surrogate to talk about my father’s indictment. Just so we understand what we’re dealing with here. So it shouldn’t surprise any of us.

Don Jr. added that this move proved his father was “100 percent right to not go to this debate.”

“It’s beneath him. And when you know that you’re walking into his setup, because of exactly these kinds of circumstances, you understand exactly what’s going on in mainstream media, even conservative,” he said, asserting that this behavior is “no different than what we see from the Democrats.”

WATCH:

“Probably shouldn’t surprise any of us.” Don Jr not happy Fox News banned him from the post-debate spin room. (Video: Greg Korte/Bloomberg) pic.twitter.com/GpTzLxQNQg — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 24, 2023

“Fox News is trying to censor and silence Trump supporters to protect their hand-picked establishment candidates,” Don Jr. said on social media after midnight. “That’s a big reason why their ratings are dying, while my father’s interview with Tucker Carlson is already at 93 million views!!!”

Rep. Byron Donalds is among Trump surrogates who also spoke to reporters in Milwaukee Wednesday night, asserting that Trump won the first GOP debate despite not being there.

“It’s not a two-person race at this point. In my view, it’s a one-person race with a lot of other people in the race. And that’s what I think really came out of this debate tonight. That’s why I think, in the grand scheme, Donald Trump’s the winner of this debate. Nobody on that stage, from what I saw, really galvanized Republicans,” he said.

