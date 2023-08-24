Jonathan Turley: ‘No Alternative’ to Impeachment Inquiry into Biden

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley, who has long opposed rushed impeachments, wrote Thursday that Attorney Garland’s botched investigation leaves “no alternative” but an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

As Breitbart News has argued — in January, March, June, and July — the emergence of new evidence that Joe Biden’s family earned money from foreign companies, and the failure of the Department of Justice to pursue credible investigations, meant that only an impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives, with all the subpoena powers that would entail, could unveil the truth about the president’s alleged influence-peddling.

Turley, writing at TheMessenger.com, now agrees:

For months, I have discussed a potential impeachment of the president with Republican House members and have encouraged them not to repeat the abuses of House Democrats in the use of “snap impeachments” and the discarding of fact hearings in the House Judiciary Committee. Garland, however, has effectively forced their hands. … With the investigative impediments created by the Weiss appointment and by Garland’s refusal to expressly extend the special counsel’s mandate to the allegations of Biden family influence-peddling, there is little choice but to commence an impeachment inquiry. The authority of the House is at its apex when carrying out its duties under the impeachment clause.

As Breitbart News observed in January: “[O]rdinary congressional committees have limited subpoena powers, but impeachment investigations can dig deeper and wider.”

