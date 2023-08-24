‘Never Surrender’: Donald Trump Tweets Mugshot in First Post Since 2021

Former President Donald Trump uploaded his Fulton County mugshot to Twitter on Thursday, marking his first post on the platform since 2021.

Trump posted a link to his website along with a photo of his mugshot that had the following caption:

MUG SHOT – AUGUST 24, 2023 ELECTION INTERFERENCE NEVER SURRENDER! DONALDITRUMP.COM

The link redirects to a donation page with the following “personal note” from Trump:

Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME. The American people know what’s going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE. The Left wants to intimidate YOU out of voting for a political outsider who puts the American people FIRST. But today, I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA. If you are doing poorly due to the sinister people in control of our country right now, don’t even think about donating! But if you can, please make a contribution to evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history. Thank you and God bless you,

Trump was banned from Twitter, now known as X, and other big tech social media platforms in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riots.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump’s last post before his ban read.

After Elon Musk acquired the social media platform, he announced he would reinstate Trump’s account after running a poll that elicited over 15 million votes.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk posted.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

“The final vote was 51.8 percent choosing yes and 48.2 percent voting no,” Breitbart News reported.

Trump surrendered himself into custody Thursday evening and was booked by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on charges stemming from District Attorney Fani Willis’s indictment.

Trump and 18 others were indicted in a 98-page, 41-count indictment handed down by a Fulton County grand jury last week.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.