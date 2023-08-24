President Joe Biden “lied” at least 16 times about his family’s elaborate business schemes, the House Oversight Committee recounted Thursday.

The committee says Joe Biden lied in five different ways about his family’s foreign business endeavors: 1) That Joe Biden never spoke to his family about their business dealings; 2) His family did not receive $1 million through a third party; 3) Hunter Biden never made money in China; 4) Hunter Biden’s dealings were ethical; 5) and his son did nothing wrong.

Below are the 16 examples.

Joe Biden on not talking to his son about his business dealings:

1) August 28, 2019

Joe Biden: “First of all, I have never discussed with my son, or my brother, or anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses, period. What I will do is the same thing we did in our administration. There will be an absolute wall between the personal and private, and the government. There wasn’t any hint of scandal at all when we were there. And I will impose the same kind of strict, strict rules. That is why I have never talked with my son or my brother, or anyone else in the distant family about their business interests, period.”

2) September 21, 2019

Reporter: “Have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?” Joe Biden: “I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

3) October 4, 2019

Reporter: “Excuse me. There was a photo of you golfing with your son Hunter and his business partner Devon Archer. Do you stand by your statement that you did not discuss any of your son’s overseas business dealings?”

Joe Biden: “Yes, I stand by that statement.”

4) October 9, 2019

Joe Biden: “I don’t discuss business with my son. I didn’t know that was the case when in fact I found out after the fact. And I don’t discuss things with my son or my family because I don’t want to have any knowledge of any, I don’t want to be accused of well you talk with your son, you talk with your whomever.”

5) October 15, 2019

Joe Biden: “I never discussed a single thing with my son about anything having do with Ukraine. No one has indicated I have. We’ve always kept everything separate.”

6) October 16, 2019

Joe Biden: “I never discussed with my son anything having to do with what was going on in Ukraine. That’s a fact.”

7) October 27, 2019

Joe Biden: “I’ve never discussed my business or their business, my sons and daughters. And I’ve never discussed them because they know where I have to do my job and that’s it.”

8) October 29, 2019

Joe Biden: “I’ve never discussed my son’s business with him.”

9) April 5, 2022

Reporter: “The President has said that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings. Is that still the case?”

Jen Psaki: “Yes.”

10) June 26, 2023

Reporter: “Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business dealings?”

President Biden: “No.”

11) August 9, 2023

Reporter: “There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. Is that what?”

President Biden: “I never talked business with anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question.”

Joe Biden on his family receiving over $1 million in payments from China through an associate:

12) March 20, 2023

Reporter: “Any reaction to House GOP’s memo about your family’s dealings […] revealing that Hunter Biden’s business associates sent over $1 million to three of your family members?”

President Biden: “That’s not true.”

Joe Biden on Hunter Biden making money from China:

13) October 22, 2020

Joe Biden: “My son has not made money, in terms of thing about, what are you talking about? China. The only guy who made money in China is [President Trump].”

Joe Biden on his son’s business dealings being ethical:

14) October 22, 2020

Moderator: “There have been questions about the work your son has done in China and for a Ukrainian energy company when you were vice president. In retrospect, was anything about those relationships inappropriate or unethical?”

Joe Biden: “Nothing was unethical.”

Joe Biden on his son doing nothing wrong:

15) October 27, 2019

Joe Biden: “And it turns out, [Hunter] didn’t do a single thing wrong as everybody has investigated.”

16) December 8, 2019

Reporter: “So you think that everything that happened was kosher?”

Joe Biden: “You know that there’s not one single bit of evidence. Not one little, tiny bit to suggest that anything done was wrong.”

