Stacey Abrams, a failed gubernatorial candidate, denied the results of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election at least 35 times.

Although Abrams lost to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) by more than 50,000 votes, no charges were brought against her, as Fulton County, Georgia, authorities brought against former President Donald Trump for allegedly trying to illegally overturn the 2020 Georgia election.

“We won,” Abrams falsely claimed. “I didn’t lose; we got the votes,” and “we were robbed of an election.” She also called it a “stolen election” multiple times and argued, “It was not a free and fair election.”

Below are 35 times Abrams denied the results of her 2018 race, compiled by the Republican National Committee: