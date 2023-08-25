Former ICE Official: Illegal Alien Accused of Abducting, Raping Missing Teen

The man accused of abducting and raping a teenager who went missing in Loudoun County, Virginia, is an illegal alien, a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official states.

Brandon Estrada De Leon was arrested and charged this week with one count of abduction, three counts of rape, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Following reports of Estrada De Leon’s arrest, former ICE official Jon Feere, the director of investigations at the Center for Immigration Studies, said Estrada De Leon is an illegal alien who overstayed his B-2 tourist visa.

“An illegal alien charged [with] abducting & raping a child is a tourist visa overstayer — ‘not a priority’ under the Biden admin’s lawless anti-enforcement agenda,” Feere wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Illegal aliens can and should be deported at the first opportunity; Mayorkas made victimization a prerequisite.”

According to police in Loudoun County, Estrada De Leon harbored the missing teen, whom he had known. Estrada De Leon is accused of misleading police officers about the teen’s whereabouts. Police also allege that Estrada De Leon sexually assaulted the teen multiple times over the last year.

Estrada De Leon is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bail.

