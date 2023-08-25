Hunter Biden, who is embroiled in a tenuous legal position, reportedly downsized to a $15,800 a month ocean view Malibu home, a substantial cut back from his previous $20,000 a month California residence.

While the national average rental price is just north of $2,000 a month, Hunter Biden, the first family’s business rainmaker, pays $15,800 a month for a beautiful residence on the Pacific Ocean, the Daily Mail reported.

Hunter Biden’s new home is a three-bed, three-bath compound with panoramic sea views, built on a cliff in a gated community. The rental’s listing calculates the home’s square footage to be 2,500, with an estimated value of over $4 million.

The property’s listing describes it as having “mesmerizing ocean views that are the ultimate backdrop for dining alfresco or stargazing over the shimmering Pacific” and a “vastly open floor plan, beautiful wood-beamed ceilings and large windows that give the illusion of being fully immersed and in total harmony with nature.”

The house also boasts a luxurious kitchen and a “guest studio with private balcony overlooking the ocean that creates the perfect artistic space.”

For Hunter Biden’s protection, the Secret Service reportedly rents a home nearby for $16,000 a month, which reportedly enjoys an ocean view and a hot tub.

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen moved into the Malibu rental from their $4.2 million canal-side Venice Beach house. Hunter Biden reportedly rented that property for $20,000 a month.

“Hunter and Melissa were horrible tenants. Not only did they stiff the owner for months of rent, they left the house in terrible condition,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“Melissa was rude and entitled. They destroyed the stereo equipment in the home and when someone came to fix it, they were uncooperative. They also left the place dirty,” the source added.

Hunter Biden’s move to Malibu comes as he is under investigation for tax, gun, and Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations.

In July, Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal with the Justice Department fell apart under scrutiny from a Delaware judge.

The agreement would have afforded Hunter Biden the ability to plead guilty for not paying taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018, receiving probation rather than jail time.

In addition, U.S. Prosecutor David Weiss devised a separate diversion agreement that gave Hunter Biden immunity from potential future charges, including a provision to essentially wipe a felony gun violation from his record.

Upon request from President Joe Biden’s Justice Department, the judge dismissed the plea deal on August 17. Moving forward, prosecutors expect the case to go to trial, where it will likely be tried in Delaware or California.

