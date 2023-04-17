James Comer: 9 Bidens May Have Profited from Family Business

House Committee on Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced Monday that a total of nine Biden family members may have profited from the family’s international business schemes.

Nine potential members profiting from the family business is six more than Comer had previously disclosed.

Through the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports (SARs), Comer discovered in March that a Biden associate received a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company, DEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie Biden, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

In a press release, Comer said further review of the SARs at the U.S Treasury has revealed a growing number of Bidens involved in the schemes. SARs “often contain evidence of potential criminal activities, such as money laundering and fraud,” according to a 2020 Senate report.

“Thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family, their companies, and associates’ business schemes were made available to members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability,” Comer said Monday. “The Biden family enterprise is centered on Joe Biden’s political career and connections, and it has generated an exorbitant amount of money for the Biden family.”

“We’ve identified six additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from the Biden family’s businesses that we are investigating, bringing the total number of those involved or benefiting to nine,” Comer said.

“We will soon provide the public with more information about what we’ve uncovered to date,” Comer added. “The American people need transparency and accountability, and the Oversight Committee will deliver much needed answers.”

Comer’s investigation of the Biden family has encompassed subpoenaing four major U.S. banks and one individual. The subpoenaed banks are Bank of America, Cathay Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and HSBC USA N.A.

The subpoenaed individual is the Biden family’s CEFC partner, Mervyn Yan. As a former CEFC official, Yan was an integral member of the Chinese energy conglomerate with strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Yan appears to be one of the few top CEFC officials who has not been detained or arrested.

The Biden family had previously negotiated a deal with CEFC from which Joe Biden (Big Guy) would receive a ten percent equity stake in the joint venture with Hunter’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski. The deal with CEFC was just one of many the Bidens had tried to complete. In 2017, Hunter earned a $1 million legal retainer from the company’s chairman, Ye Jianming. Hunter also received a large diamond from Ye worth an estimated $80,000 in February 2017.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a ten percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.