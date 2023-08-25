Zillow Admits Listing Claiming Trump ‘Sold’ Mar-a-Lago Was ‘Incorrect’

Zillow set the record straight Friday and said its listing of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property being sold for $422 million was “incorrect,” Newsweek reports.

The outlet – which published the headline “Donald Trump Sold Mar-a-Lago Before Arrest, Listing Reveals,” earlier Friday – reported the Palm Beach estate had been sold on August 4, based on the listing. The headline has since been updated as has the Zillow listing.

JUST IN: Former President Trump 'sold' his Mar-A-Lago, Florida estate just weeks before he was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia According to Zillow, the residence was sold on August 4th 2023 for $422,000,000. Upon closer inspection, it appears that the estate was transferred… pic.twitter.com/ZISSean4VW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2023

“Zillow strives for accuracy on our site and if we become aware of inaccurate information, we will update it immediately,” the company wrote in a statement to the outlet. “After an investigation, it appears that the information provided was incorrect. We’ve corrected the information on this property.”

The listing for Trump’s residence states that it is “off market,” where it had said “sold,” as Newsweek noted.

The Daily Express reported the disinformation on Thursday night, ahead of Newsweek. The updated report on Friday said, “it appears Donald Trump may have merely transferred the ownership of his Mar-a-Lago estate to his son not long before his arrest, according to online property records.”

However, Trump Jr. called out the “total and complete fake news” in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

“I woke up this morning to numerous media reports claiming that my dad transferred ownership of Mar-A-Lago to me, and while anyone would love to be gifted one of the most beautiful properties in the entire world, it is nothing more than total and complete fake news,” Trump Jr. told Breitbart News exclusively on Friday

“A lot of media outlets should be embarrassed with themselves for running such a phony story, but we all know that most of them won’t even retract their reports because they have no shame. SAD!,” he added.

Eric Trump also slammed the rumor as “asinine” in a statement, according to Palm Beach Daily.

This is pure FAKE NEWS and Zillow has corrected their listing. Mar-a-Lago has not been sold or transferred in any regard. This story is total BS. https://t.co/fO7Vdofvsb — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 25, 2023

“Mar-a-Lago has not been sold nor will it ever be,” he said.