Exclusive — Fake News Busted: Donald Trump Jr. Did Not Acquire Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. did not acquire Mar-a-Lago in the weeks leading up to his father’s arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, Trump Jr. told Breitbart News exclusively.

“I woke up this morning to numerous media reports claiming that my dad transferred ownership of Mar-A-Lago to me, and while anyone would love to be gifted one of the most beautiful properties in the entire world, it is nothing more than total and complete fake news,” Trump Jr. told Breitbart News exclusively on Friday. “A lot of media outlets should be embarrassed with themselves for running such a phony story, but we all know that most of them won’t even retract their reports because they have no shame. SAD!”

The fake news claims spread online in the past couple days, after media outlets falsely claimed Zillow listings showed the property was sold. Outlets as far-ranging as the Daily Express and Newsweek among others pushed the inaccurate reports.

Trump’s other son Eric Trump also reportedly said the news was fake that Trump transferred ownership of Mar-a-Lago. Sources familiar with the matter told Breitbart News that Trump Organization lawyers are investigating the matter.