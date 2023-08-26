Biden Administration’s Green Energy Standards for Ceiling Fans Could Put 30% of Manufacturers Out of Business

First it was gas stoves, then water heaters, and now the Biden administration is coming after ceiling fans in its quest for “energy efficient” and “environmentally friendly” household appliances.

The Department of Energy released new guidelines for ceiling fans, which the agency says will save households $39 over the lifespan of each ceiling fan in their home, but it will cost manufacturers $86.6 million a year, Fox Business reported. These new green fans are expected to cost consumers $10 more than traditional models.

The agency argues that fans complying to these new standards set by Congress will cut electricity costs to operate each fan in a home by 40%.

“These proposed standards, which are required by Congress, wouldn’t take effect until 2028, would give Americans more energy efficient options to choose from, and would save hardworking taxpayers up to $369 million per year, while substantially reducing harmful air pollution — a crucial fact that some have conveniently failed to mention,” a DOE official told Fox News.

However, in a letter to Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, members of the Small Business share that these green standards “may put between 10 and 30 percent of small business ceiling fan manufacturers out of business.”

“It appears that the Department of Energy (DOE) may not have properly considered small entities during this rulemaking process,” the letter states. “It is important for agencies to examine small businesses interests—which make up 99.9 percent of all businesses in the United States—when passing any new rule. America’s small businesses deserve to have their voices heard and considered.”

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating that “major revisions” be made to “current appliance regulation standards and standards set by the Trump administration,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“Their philosophy is energy efficiency at all costs or energy efficiency no matter the cost,” a former senior Energy Department official, who served during the Trump administration, told Fox News Digital. “That means we are going to see, as a result of their efficiency standards, higher-priced appliances. It’s that simple.”