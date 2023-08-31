Judge: Donald Trump’s Georgia Trial Will Be Televised, Live-Streamed

Former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Fulton County, Georgia, will be televised and live-streamed on the internet, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee announced Thursday.

McAfee will also allow reporters to use their computers and cell phones inside the courtroom so long as they are not used to record the trial. McAfee’s announcement is aligned with Fulton County policy that broadcasts judicial proceedings on its YouTube channel.

No trial date has been set in Trump’s Georgia case.

Georgia’s rules are the opposite of those in New York and the federal court system, where Trump faces three other criminal cases. Cameras are not permitted in New York’s court system or federal courtrooms. However, a New York court granted an exception for photographers when Trump appeared in court in April for his arraignment.

Trump and 18 others were indicted in a 98-page, 41-count indictment handed down by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in August.

As Breitbart News reported:

The indictment does not fundamentally concern actions taken in Georgia, but describes words spoken and actions taken by the Trump campaign in a variety of other states in their efforts to cast doubt on the controversial 2020 presidential election. The indictment charges several defendants with crimes merely for making statements that argued the 2020 election was stolen. It claims that actions such as holding public hearings in Pennsylvania amounted to acts in furtherance of an illegal conspiracy.

Trump is facing 13 counts in the Georgia case, including a violation of the state’s RICO law. Trump surrendered himself into custody last week, where he was booked and had his mugshot taken for the first time out of the four criminal cases he faces.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.