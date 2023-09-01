Non-violent January 6 Defendant, Nejourde Meacham, Dies at 22; Suicide Suspected

Nejourde Meacham, a 22-year-old non-violent defendant charged with entering the U.S. Capitol on during the January 6, 2021, riot, has died while facing prosecution for four misdemeanors in what may have been a suicide.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Meacham traveled to Washington, D.C., with his uncle, Odin. Both attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Washington Monument before proceeding to the U.S. Capitol. Odin was arrested in May this year and charged with violent felonies, including attacking police officers with a wooden pole.

But Nejourde “Jord” Meacham was never accused of violence. The federal complaint against him includes several photos of him wandering around outside and inside the Capitol building holding a “Trump 2020” flag. It states that he walked into the U.S. Capitol, then “walked to a broken southern window, looked out, and raised his ‘TRUMP 2020’ flag.” He was later escorted out of the building by law enforcement. He did nothing violent or destructive.

After an obituary for Jord Meacham was posted online, Julie Kelly, who has reported extensively on the January 6 trials, tweeted that she had been “told by a very reliable source” that he had committed suicide:

I have just been told by a very reliable source that he killed himself. I am shaking — 4th known suicide tied to January 6. Evil isn't the word. https://t.co/5iOvDFry61 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 1, 2023

Other January 6 defendants have been known to commit suicide, including Matt Perna of Pennsylvania, 37, who was also a non-violent offender and had pleaded guilty. According to his family, Perna died of a “broken heart.”

