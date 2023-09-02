Joe Biden Has Spent 40 Percent of Presidency Away on Personal Trips

President Joe Biden has spent 40 percent of his time as president on personal trips away from the White House, according to data calculated by the Republican National Committee.

The finding that Biden has spent 382 of his 957 days in the presidency away from the Oval Office was corroborated by the New York Post, using White House reports of Biden’s movements.

“We have millions of illegal immigrants pouring across our borders. Violent crime is surging. Inflation is crushing hard-working Americans. Our enemies around the world are emboldened,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told the Post. “Meanwhile, Joe Biden is filmed on the beach with his handlers preventing him from speaking to the media to answer basic questions Americans deserve answers to.”

Biden was also spotted sitting underneath an umbrella reading what appeared to be court documents a day before Devon Archer testified against him, implicating that the president had been involved with son Hunter Biden’s foreign business schemes.

Currently, the president is on vacation with wife Jill Biden for Labor Day weekend at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware, the Daily Mail reported.

Biden’s days away from the White House beat out previous idler President George H.W. Bush, who spent 36 percent of his time in office away for personal time. Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump, had spent 26 percent of his presidency away from the Oval Office.

CNN reported in October 2022 that Biden had spent more than a quarter of his time in office between his two homes in Delaware.

“President Biden is deeply proud of his roots and his family and it has been a staple of his time in public life to never lose touch with either,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told CNN. “Presidents of the United States are constantly on the job, regardless of their location – whether they’re on a state visit overseas or just 100 miles from the White House for a short trip to Wilmington, DE. And as all Americans can agree, it’s important for leaders to avoid becoming ensconced in Washington, DC.”

It appears that Biden’s many times away from the Oval Office also coincide with the most disastrous moments of his presidency. For instance, he spent six days at Camp David after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, 2021. Also, Biden was at his Wilmington, Delaware, home on the second day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.