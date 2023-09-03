Sanctuary City NYC: Migrant Arrested 6 Times for Violent Crimes in 2 Months

A Venezuelan national, who arrived in the sanctuary city of New York City just two months prior, has since been arrested six times for 14 different crimes — nearly all of which were violent.

According to a report from the New York Post, 29-year-old Daniel Hernandez Martinez of Venezuela first arrived in New York City on June 27 from the United States-Mexico border. The very next day, he allegedly robbed a Costco in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Martinez was subsequently charged with petty larceny and, thanks to New York’s bail reform law, was released from police custody without having to pay bail.

The following week, Martinez allegedly robbed a Duane Reade in Columbus Circle in Manhattan and also allegedly sought to stab a security guard with a large knife while attempting to shoplift at a different Duane Reade location.

Martinez was charged with menacing and released again without bail.

On July 31, Martinez allegedly attacked independent journalist Jeffrey Bradac, 52 years old, who had just wrapped up interviewing him for his social media accounts. Bradac has been covering illegal immigration in the city and said Martinez assaulted him with a bike tire.

While Martinez initially got away before police officers could arrest him, Bradac saw him outside of the Row Hotel, where Mayor Eric Adams (D) has put thousands of migrants, and subsequently called the police who quickly arrested him.

Less than a month later, Martinez was arrested after allegedly violently attacking a woman whom he did not know — grabbing her by the hair, dragging her across the ground, kicking her, and smashing her cell phone in Midtown West in Manhattan.

Martinez was charged with assault, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon, and menacing. He was subsequently given supervised release from jail.

Just three days after the violent attack, Martinez was arrested after allegedly threatening a stranger with a chain, and four days after that, he was arrested for allegedly stealing bikes in Times Square.

For the last arrest, Martinez asked police officers for medical services and was taken to a nearby hospital. While there, Martinez allegedly attacked a police officer who was trying to change his handcuffs, kicking him and stomping on his feet.

Martinez was charged with assaulting a police officer. Though prosecutors asked for a higher bail, a judge gave Martinez a $5,000 bail. He has since been sent to Rikers Island.

The case is only the latest out of New York City since the arrival of more than 100,000 border crossers and illegal aliens since the spring of last year.

In January, four migrant men were charged with stealing thousands in merchandise from a Macy’s department store in Long Island, New York. All had recently arrived in the state and some had been living for free in migrant hotels.

Likewise, in May, a migrant woman was charged after allegedly throwing her newborn baby in a trashcan at a Staten Island hospital. The woman had arrived in New York City just 10 months prior after crossing the border from Mexico.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.