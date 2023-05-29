A Mexican woman, who arrived in New York City about ten months ago, is now charged with throwing her newborn baby in a trash can at a Staten Island hospital.

Lucia Garcia, a 21-year-old woman who arrived in New York City from Mexico just ten months ago, is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of assault, and another count for acting in a manner injurious to a child.

According to the New York Post, Garcia’s father brought her to Staten Island University Hospital after she complained about not feeling well, but she denied being pregnant. Police officials said Garcia went into a bathroom in the hospital and came out soaked in blood.

Employees assumed she was hemorrhaging and needed immediate medical attention, but when they entered the bathroom to clean it, they found a newborn baby boy in the trash can and immediately turned him over for medical care.

The baby boy is currently being treated at NYU Langone.

In an interview with the Post, Garcia said she “thought it was just blood” and “didn’t know I put my baby in the trash until the nurse told me later.” The woman was 32 weeks pregnant.

While Garcia’s father has lived in New York City for about four years, she recently arrived last July after a trek from Mexico and has applied for asylum. Garcia’s mother remains in Mexico.

