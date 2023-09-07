Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) decried the surge in illegal immigration at the U.S. Northern Border in the wake of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s warning that the city will be dramatically changed by the sudden surge.

In a statement released on her website, Stefanik cited a declaration from Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia saying that there have been “over 6,100 apprehensions from 76 different countries in just 11 months, surpassing the last 10 years combined.”

“Joe Biden’s Far Left open border policies have caused our Northern Border to see an unprecedented and historic surge in illegal immigration and Kathy Hochul’s ‘Sanctuary State’ policies have further incentivized this dangerous surge,” she wrote. “Now we have reports of murder and rapes committed by illegal immigrants in Upstate New York. Enough is enough,” adding:

It is time for Joe Biden to secure our Southern and Northern Border and the quickest way to do that is for Chuck Schumer to pass and Biden to sign into law House Republican’s Secure the Border Act, which is the strongest border security bill in history and would put an end to the Biden border crisis.

Swanton Sector Stats show that the Northern Border in Upstate New York “saw an over 1300% increase in illegal immigrant encounters this July compared to July 2020 when President Trump was in office.”

Stefanik’s statement comes after Democrat New York Mayor Eric Adams admitted that the ongoing surge in migrants throughout his city will dramatically alter it.

“Let me tell you something New Yorkers: Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City, destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month,” Adams said:

One time we were just getting Venezuela, now we’re getting Ecuador, now we’re getting Russian-speaking coming through Mexico, now we’re getting Western Africa, now we’re getting people from all over the globe have made their minds up that they’re going to come through the southern part of the border and come into New York City. [Emphasis added] And everyone is saying, ‘It’s New York City’s problem.’ Every community in this city is going to be impacted. We have a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us. [Emphasis added]

BREAKING: Mayor Adams basically conceding New York City is done because of illegal immigration and warns New Yorkers illegals will flood ALL neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/Lj5E3BSvDX — nycphotog (@nycphotog) September 7, 2023

