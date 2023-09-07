Mayor Eric Adams Declares Illegal Immigration ‘Will Destroy’ NYC: ‘It’s Going to Come to Your Neighborhoods’

Mayor Eric Adams (D) has declared illegal immigration, at its current pace, “will destroy New York City — warning New Yorkers “every service in this city” will have to be cut and that migrants will “come to your neighborhoods.”

During a townhall on the Upper West Side on Wednesday, a visibly frustrated Adams said the arrival of 110,000 border crossers and illegal aliens since the spring of last year will lead to the destruction of New York City as waves of illegal immigration have continued unabated under President Joe Biden’s watch.

“Let me tell you something New Yorkers: Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City, destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month,” Adams said:

One time we were just getting Venezuela, now we’re getting Ecuador, now we’re getting Russian-speaking coming through Mexico, now we’re getting Western Africa, now we’re getting people from all over the globe have made their minds up that they’re going to come through the southern part of the border and come into New York City. [Emphasis added] And everyone is saying, ‘It’s New York City’s problem.’ Every community in this city is going to be impacted. We have a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us. [Emphasis added]

Adams said no New York City neighborhoods, from Staten Island to Queens, will be spared from illegal immigration.

“It’s going to come to your neighborhoods. All of us are going to be impacted by this,” Adams said. “I said it last year when we had 15,000. I’m telling you now with 110,000. The city we knew, we’re about to lose.”

The remarks come as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has effectively cheered on illegal immigration to the region, suggesting repeatedly that it is a boon for employers who are looking to hire foreign workers.

Most recently, Hochul announced a workforce initiative to connect recently arrived border crossers and illegal aliens with employers.

Hochul, along with her corporate donors, is also lobbying the Biden administration for a federal bailout that would have American taxpayers subsidize housing, healthcare, and public transit for border crossers and illegal aliens in New York.

For New York City, illegal immigration is set to cost $12 billion by mid-2025.

