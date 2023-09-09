Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is a “bad guy” whose arrogance has been on full display, Dr. Sebastian Gorka said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Gorka, a former White House official, weighed in on McConnell’s public freeze-ups, which the 81-year-old senator has continued to dismiss, refusing to step down.

Gorka pointed to an interview with McConnell this week, in which a reporter asked him what his health issue was since the doctor did not provide overt details on the minority leader’s freeze-ups, simply dismissing a stroke or seizure disorder.

“The arrogance, the arrogance of Mitch McConnell, who basically denies…that anything is wrong with him when he literally froze…like a robot whose batteries are rundown on multiple occasions, and then he laughs about it. He refuses to say what the cause of his utter brain freeze was” and instead states that he is going to maintain his position in the Senate, Gorka said.

Gorka pointed out that this would not go over as smoothly in the private sector.

“Imagine if that were the CEO of a company that you have shares in or most of your 401K is dependent upon their success, and the company, the head of the company, has these physical, mental issues, and at the next shareholder meeting, he laughs when a shareholder says, ‘What was the problem with you, and is the company safe?’ and he says, ‘I will stay the CEO.’ Just the sheer arrogance,” Gorka said.

“Just the arrogance of this man who said, ‘I’m not answerable to you, the American people,'” Gorka continued, adding that he would not let McConnell walk his dogs, “let alone be the leader of the Senate.”

“So yes, this this is a very serious issue. This is the quintessence of the swamp because he’s a bad guy. Ok,” he continued, noting Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer’s work in uncovering the corruption of the D.C. elites, which includes McConnell.

“The top of the list is Mitch McConnell. So yeah, this something has to change. Something has to break,” he added.

