Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on Friday night called for new Senate Republican leadership, citing a story that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) plans to ram Ukraine aid down the “House’s throat.”

Citing a Wall Street Journal opinion piece by Kimberly Strassel that discussed how McConnell will help Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) force the House to agree to $24 billion in aid to Ukraine.

“Mitch Mc­Connell has been mak­ing daily floor speeches on the need for more Ukraine fund­ing, wor­ried Mr. Mc­Carthy can’t get this cru­cial aid past House GOP spend­ing hard-lin­ers. So Mr. Mc­Connell is … sign­ing up to help Mr. Schumer ram the whole pack­age down the House’s throat,” Strassel wrote.

Lee contended that Republicans have become increasingly frustrated with Senate Republican leadership passing legislation that divides Republicans yet has strong support from Democrats.

He wrote, “With Republicans like these, who needs Democrats? We need new leadership. Republicans nationwide have grown tired of Senate Republican leadership supporting bills that unite Democrats (because they’re full of Democratic priorities) while sharply dividing Republicans.”

McConnell, who is 81, has had two episodes in which he appeared to freeze, which has raised questions about his health and how long he would remain the Senate Republican leader.

A recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found that a majority of Americans believe McConnell’s age and health “severely” limit his ability to lead in the Senate.

Lee is not the only Senate Republican to call for new leadership.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) this week said McConnell was “not my choice for leader” and said we need a change.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), an ophthalmologist, said that he believes that McConnell may have exhibited signs of a “focal neologic event” during his latest freeze at the podium last week.

