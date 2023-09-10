Biden Holds Bizarre, Rambling Press Conference in Vietnam

President Joe Biden held a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Sunday evening where he appeared confused and rambling, and eventually told the audience he was going to bed.

Biden, 80, made an awkward joke where he called the 1987 anti-Vietnam War movie Good Morning, Vietnam, a “song.”

“One of my staff members said, remember the famous song ‘Good Morning Vietnam’? Well, good evening, Vietnam,” he said to no laughter.

BIDEN: "Good evening, everyone. It is evening, isn't it? This around the world in five days is interesting. Well, one of my staff members said, 'Remember the famous song, Good Morning, Vietnam?' Well, good evening, Vietnam." pic.twitter.com/PjvBtiVcLN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023

Biden then read remarks from a teleprompter, before saying he would take questions from reporters who were on a list that was given to him.

“They gave me five people here,” Biden said. He first called on a Reuters reporter, and corrected her pronunciation of “sincerity.”

He also used the derogatory term, “the Third World,” before correcting himself to say, “the Global South,” which refers to developing countries.

Biden also went from talking about global warming to a John Wayne movie.

“Did you ever think you’d be sitting at a G-20 conference where everyone was preoccupied with the notion of global warming? Not a joke, did you ever think that?” he said.

He then launched into sharing a scene from a John Wayne movie, where Indians accused Union soldiers of being “lying dog-faced pony soldiers,” and likened them to climate change skeptics.

“Well there’s a lot of lying dog-faced pony soldiers out there about global warming,” he said. “But not anymore. All of a sudden, they’re all realizing it — there’s a problem. And there’s nothing like seeing the light.”

He then went to call on another reporter, but could not find the list of reporters.

“I’m just following my orders here,” he said, as he searched for the list on the podium before him.

When he said, “Staff, is there any one I haven’t spoken to?” and reporters yelled out for questions, he appeared to get irate and shouted, “I ain’t calling on you!”

After taking one more question from Voice of America, he told the reporter, who had asked about his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, “Tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed.”

He then used the term “Third World” again, before saying, “excuse me, Third World, the, uh, the Southern Hemisphere.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre interrupted with, “Thank you everybody. This ends the press conference. Thanks everyone.”

Loud jazz music then began playing.

