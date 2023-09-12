Countdown to ‘Breaking Biden’: Schweizer Says Book Breaks News, Simplifies Complex Story of Corruption

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s forthcoming book Breaking Biden provides “the most comprehensive assessment and summary” you will find of Joe Biden’s corruption, bestselling investigative journalist Peter Schweizer told SiriusXM host Mike Slater on Monday’s Breitbart News Daily.

Schweizer, the president of the Government Accountability Institute and a Breitbart senior contributor, has chronicled the Biden family’s corruption for years in his numerous New York Times’ bestselling books. But he heralds Marlow’s Breaking Biden — which hits bookstands on October 3 — with actually “breaking news” about “the forces behind Joe Biden.”

“I think Alex did a terrific job of really getting to the nub of who Joe Biden is,” Schweizer said. “I’ve been covering Biden since 2018 [in] my book Secret Empires and more recent books. But what Alex has done is give a comprehensive look, and he also really, I think, has some breaking news on the forces behind Joe Biden.”

LISTEN:

“People always wonder… this guy who seems to get lost on the stage, who’s really running the show? And I think Alex has some very, very powerful and compelling evidence to answer that question,” Schweizer said.

The bestselling investigative journalist described Breaking Biden as “a terrific comprehensive book” that will be “breaking news” for many readers who will “learn new things about Joe Biden.”

“But you also have, I think, the most comprehensive assessment and summary of Joe Biden’s corruption [and] the corruption of his family in this book then you’re going to find I think anywhere else,” he added.

Schweizer gave special praise to the intense amount of research that went into Breaking Biden and Marlow’s gift for assembling the complex cast of characters surrounding Biden into a comprehensive and comprehensible book.

“[Alex] had a team of researchers that were going through the material [and] assessing the material,” he explained. “And then it’s taking that material – and I think Alex does a great job of this – and making it accessible.”

“These stories,” Schweizer continued, “can be complicated and confusing and can involve offshore accounts and private meetings and long confusing foreign names. You need to simplify that story so people can understand what it is. But it can’t be simplistic, and it’s very, very hard to do that. But I think Alex strikes that balance in his book.”

Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration is available for preorder now and will arrive in bookstores on October 3.