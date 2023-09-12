Sanctuary City NYC to Cut Services, Police Overtime to Pay for Migrants

The sanctuary city of New York City is set to cut overtime for New York Police Department (NYPD) officers, as well as city services across the board, to pay for tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens living off New Yorkers.

According to the New York Post, Mayor Eric Adams’s (D) office is asking the NYPD, as well as other public agencies like the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), to make plans to dramatically cut their overtime costs.

“The mayor will … issue a directive to implement an overtime reduction initiative for our city’s four uniformed agencies (NYPD, FDNY, DOC/DSNY),” Adams’ office wrote in a memo obtained by the Post. “These agencies must submit a plan to reduce year-to-year [overtime] spending.”

The two other agencies mentioned are the Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Department of Sanitation (DSNY).

Likewise, Adams is directing every city agency to make five percent budget cuts so New Yorkers can afford the $12 billion price tag that comes with the arrival of the more than 110,000 border crossers and illegal aliens that have arrived in the city since the spring of last year.

“While our compassion is limitless, our resources are not,” Adams said:

This is a sobering fact, and that’s why today’s decision was not made lightly. At this time, we are asking all of our agencies to submit a plan to reduce their city-funded spending in each year of our financial plan… [Emphasis added]

Even with the five percent budget cuts and slashing of overtime for NYPD officers and FDNY firefighters, Adams’ office suggests such plans will pay for just two-thirds of the costs associated with illegal immigration to the city.

Adams made national waves last week when he delivered an honest speech to New Yorkers, warning them that illegal immigration “will destroy New York City.”

“It’s going to come to your neighborhoods. All of us are going to be impacted by this,” Adams continued. “I said it last year when we had 15,000. I’m telling you now with 110,000. The city we knew, we’re about to lose.”

