Pollak: With Susanna Gibson, It’s Not About the Sex; It’s About the Lies

Politico asked Tuesday: “So What if a Candidate Livestreamed Sex Acts with Her Husband?” And I might agree, except that the media is describing Democrat Susanna Gibson as the victim of a leak, and she is playing along.

Democrats and their media allies are trying to divert the debate into one in which sex is the issue, rather than honesty. Republicans are being cast into the stereotypical role of scolds.

The New York Times, meanwhile, said that Gibson, a candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates, had been the victim of a “leak of sex tapes.”

But Gibson performed publicly, and raised money doing so; she published the tapes herself on a live webcam website.

Gibson has played along with the lie, condemning what she called an “illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.” Perhaps she has a copyright claim against whoever reproduced the video on another site, but she did not have what might be called a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Better to own the story, rather than hiding from it: arguably, she made her fans happy. There is a whole school of thought around porn positivity.

Besides, in today’s hyper-partisan politics, many of her voters might not even care. Democrats will vote for another Democrat regardless of any other factor; Republicans are often the same.

Her online career could even be a positive.

In a political world where heterosexual sex, never mind marital sex, is marginalized in favor of alternative genders and sexualities, Gibson might have something interesting to add to the conversation. But she’s avoiding it, and blaming others, for political gain.

People have the right to think whatever they want about Gibson’s career. The media, and Democrats, are increasingly comfortable with censoring the truth.

And that’s the problem, not sex.

