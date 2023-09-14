Hunter Biden filed a civil lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Central California on Wednesday against nonprofit Marco Polo’s founder, Garrett Ziegler, for publishing 128,000 indexed emails from his abandoned “Laptop from Hell.”

Marco Polo issued a digital indexed dossier in October entitled, “Report on the Biden Laptop,” complete with cited timelines, entities, transactions, emails, videos, texts, and photos of the Biden family. The dossier boasts 128,000 emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was abandoned in a Delaware computer repair store.

The site has generated a total of 5.4 million unique IP address impressions, Marco Polo told Breitbart News, along with 11,000 delivered physical copies. The site accomplished those numbers with an investment of just under $200,000 in 2022.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers allege that Garrett Ziegler, Marco Polo, and ten unidentified people waged a “sustained, unhinged and obsessed campaign against” the president’s son by accessing “tens of thousands of emails, thousands of photos, and dozens of videos and recordings” from the abandoned laptop.

The court filing shows Hunter Biden seeks a jury trial under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and California’s Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act. The lawyers argue the law permits Hunter Biden to sue Ziegler for harm incurred by accessing his data without permission.

“While Defendant Ziegler is entitled to his extremist and counterfactual opinions, he has no right to engage in illegal activities to advance his right-wing agenda,” Hunter Biden’s attorneys wrote. “Although the precise manner by which Defendant Ziegler obtained Plaintiff’s data remains unclear, there is no dispute that Defendants have, to at least some extent, accessed, tampered with, manipulated, altered, copied and damaged Plaintiff’s data, and that their actions are illegal, unauthorized, and without Plaintiff’s consent,” they wrote.

Ziegler exclusively told Breitbart News the lawsuit is one more attempt of the Biden family to intimidate those who expose corruption.

“They’re trying to pick on and intimidate the young guy; they have underestimated us for over a year and will continue to do so, and therefore they will continue to embarrass themselves. The president’s son is a disgrace to our great nation,” Ziegler told Breitbart News.

“Apart from the numerous state and federal laws and regulations which protect authors like me and the publishing that Marco Polo does, it’s not lost on us that Joe’s son filed this SLAP one day after a so-called Impeachment Inquiry into his father was announced,” he added.

Ziegler told Breitbart News that he has not been served.

“I nor the nonprofit, Marco Polo, have been served with any lawsuit — but the one I read this morning out of the Central District of California should embarrass Winston & Strawn LLP,” he said.

Hunter Biden attorney Kevin Morris did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In March Hunter Biden also sued John Paul Mac Isaac, the Delaware computer repairman at whose shop Hunter Biden’s laptop was abandoned in April 2019.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.