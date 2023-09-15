Survey: Most Believe There Should Be an Age Limit to Run for President

Most believe there should be an age limit to run for president, a Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday found.

Overall, 62 percent of respondents said they would support a maximum age limit for candidate to be eligible to run for president, compared to 33 percent who oppose.

Notably, there is a consensus across party lines as 58 percent of Republicans, 61 percent of Democrats, and 67 percent of independents would support a maximum age limit.

Of those who believe there should be an age limit, 30 percent said it should be 70 years old, followed by 19 percent who said 75, six percent who said 80, and two percent who said 85.

For greater perspective, former President Donald Trump is 77 years old, and President Biden is 80.

Similarly, the survey found 66 percent supporting a maximum age limit for those running for the House or Senate, and once again, there is a consensus across party lines.

Voters 68 – 28 percent think that Joe Biden is too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president, compared to Quinnipiac University’s May 24, 2023 poll when voters 65 – 32 percent said that he was too old. Voters 63 – 34 percent think that Donald Trump is not too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president, compared to May when voters 59 – 36 percent said that Trump was not too old.

The survey coincides with a survey from the Economist/YouGov, which found most agreeing that there should be a “maximum age” to be president or serve in Congress.

It also comes as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, refuses to step down despite his apparent health issues — namely, inexplicably freezing up at press conferences.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also recently announced her reelection bid, prompting many to point to her age, which is 83.

