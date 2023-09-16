President Joe Biden (D) caught flak after inferring on Thursday that black, Hispanic, and veteran workers do not have high school diplomas, and the White House tried to cover it up.

While speaking about the economy at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland, the president touched on unemployment, the New York Post reported Friday.

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas,” he said.

Video footage shows the moment and Biden’s exact remarks:

BIDEN: "…particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans — you know, the workers without high school diplomas" pic.twitter.com/CZyCx23M8Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2023

The White House later posted the transcript but made one subtle change to his comments by adding the word “and,” according to its website:

We’ve seen record lows in unemployment, particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, and the workers without high-school diplomas. The lowest unemployment rate in 70 years for women now. [Emphasis added].

Social media users were quick to offer their thoughts on his comments in the video.

“He is usually honest with how he feels about minorities. How he continues to get their vote is mind-boggling,” one person commented.

“He’s so disrespectful and offensive,” another replied, while someone else said, “I would typically say, ‘OMG, he did not just say that’ but we’re beyond that.”

Biden recently claimed he visited Ground Zero in New York City one day after the World Trade Centers were hit and collapsed when terrorists attacked the United States on September 11, 2001, Breitbart News reported Monday:

“Ground Zero, New York. I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building,” Biden said. “I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell; it looked so devastated because of…where you could stand.” In reality, though, Biden was in the U.S. Senate alongside his colleagues on September 12, 2001, and gave a ten-minute floor speech regarding the terrorist attacks. Biden’s first known visit to Ground Zero was on September 20, 2001, when he joined a delegation of senators on a tour of the attack’s aftermath.

WATCH: Joe Biden Falsely Claims He Was at Ground Zero the Day After 9/11

In October, Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo chronicled multiple instances in which Biden made gaffes, voiced falsehoods, and made goofy statements.

“Biden’s off statements include comments about nuclear war, family history, number counting, and falsely stating a woman has been president of the United States,” Husebo wrote.