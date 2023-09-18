Former President Donald Trump has pledged to create a task force if reelected in 2024 to review and potentially pardon or commute the sentences of every “political prisoner who’s been unjustly persecuted by the Biden administration.”

The Republican presidential candidate made the announcement during his speech on Friday at the Pray Vote Stand Summit in the nation’s capital. The 45th president did so after referencing the case of five pro-life advocates who were jailed in late August after a D.C. jury found them guilty of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinics (FACE) Act and conspiracy against rights in a 2020 abortion blockade.

The same evening as Trump’s speech, three more pro-life activists involved in the blockade were found guilty and jailed, including two women in their 70s. The activists face a potential “maximum sentence of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $350,000,” according to President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ).

BREAKING: Pro life activists Jean Marshall (73) and Joan Bell (74) were just convicted for blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic and now face 11 years in prison. It's good to see the Biden DOJ removing these hardened criminals from our streets. pic.twitter.com/W4Pysg2xoy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2023

“These Marxists and Stalinists and the administration got a Washington, DC, jury to convict five pro-life activists who are now facing up to 11 years in prison for simple acts of protest. You read all about it, you hear all about it, and you talk all about it,” Trump said.

“Under Biden, others are being sentenced to 10, 15, and even 20 years in prison for retribution for their political beliefs, while Antifa and other groups burned down cities like Portland, like Minneapolis,” he continued. “They went into Seattle — what they did in Seattle was they basically took over a big percentage of the city. They kill people, they loot, they plunder, and they go free. The political repression is immoral, and it’s very, very un-American, and it’s very dangerous for them to be playing that game.”

Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden for Putting Pro-Life Americans in Prison https://t.co/9ZHmdn4162 pic.twitter.com/v0DTS2Y1Ij — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 18, 2023

In order to “reverse these cruel travesties of justice,” Trump promised to “appoint a special task force to rapidly review the cases of every political prisoner who’s been unjustly persecuted by the Biden administration” so that he can “study the situation very quickly and sign their pardons or commutations on day one” of his presidency.

“I want to sign them on day one,” he emphasized. “I want to see what’s going on. It’s a horrible thing that’s happening.”