Mark Levin’s latest book, The Democrat Party Hates America, rose to the number one spot on Amazon’s list of best sellers just days from its release next week.

The book surpassed high-profile writers for the number one spot, including Oprah’s latest self-help book, a new novel from Stephen King, and Walter Isaacson’s buzzy biography of Elon Musk.

Levin told Breitbart News in an exclusive comment, “This book is like none I’ve written and none anyone has read. The Democrat Party is an autocratic party that has never embraced Americanism. And today it’s destroying our culture, Constitution, voting system, educational system, citizenship, law and order, and more. It is an evil and poisonous party and always has been. I unravel all the lies and propaganda Americans have been fed by the party’s press and surrogates for more than a century. And it’s leading a revolution to fundamentally transform our country into a one-party tyranny.”

In The Democrat Party Hates America, Levin reveals “the radically dangerous Democrat agenda that is upending American life,” according to the book’s description.

“Insightful and hard-hitting as ever, Levin proves that since its establishment, the Democrat Party has set out to rewrite history and destroy the foundation of freedom in America,” the description continues. “More than a political party, it is the entity through which Marxism has installed its philosophy and its new revolution.”

“Every legal, legitimate, and appropriate tool and method must be employed in the short-and long-run to defeat the Democrat Party,” Levin writes, according to an excerpt from the book. “The Democrat Party must be resoundingly conquered in the next election and several elections thereafter, or it will become extremely difficult to undo the damage it is unleashing at breakneck pace.”

The book will be released on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

In July of this year, Target informed the book’s publisher it would not carry the title in its stores. Levin then urged his supporters to preorder the book to defy the “corporatist leftwing censorship.”

“Target has informed my publisher, Simon & Schuster, that it will not carry my new book when it is released on September 19. It claims that certain customers might be offended by the title. Imagine that! So, the corporatist leftwing censorship begins,” Levin wrote.

“Let’s send a big message and drive pre-order sales way up on Amazon’s list,” Levin added.

