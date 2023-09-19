Bill Kristol’s ‘Republicans fo Ukraine’ to Troll Second GOP Debate

“Republicans for Ukraine,” a group led by Never Trump pundit Bill Kristol, plans to campaign in California ahead of the second GOP primary debate, to be held Sep. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

Our mobile billboards featuring GOP voters calling on the party to support Ukraine are up outside the district offices of House GOP leadership members: pic.twitter.com/s5rdK665GO — Republicans for Ukraine (@GOP4Ukraine) September 18, 2023

The Los Angeles Daily News reported Tuesday:

When Republican presidential candidates descend on Southern California next week for a debate and a state party convention, a new conservative group wants to ensure one specific topic is still top of mind: support for Ukraine. With ads running on Fox News leading up to and during the second debate — and a mobile billboard encouraging support for Ukraine rolling around Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office — the new “Republicans for Ukraine” coalition wants to give California voters “permission” to advocate for continued U.S. aid for the Eastern European nation amid Russia’s invasion, said spokesperson Gunner Ramer. … Support for American involvement during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “traditional, conservative value” that embodies the “Ronald Reagan type of Republican Party,” he said, invoking the namesake of the presidential library where the Sept. 27 debate will be held.

Though most Republicans supported efforts to defend Ukraine in the initial weeks of Russia’s invasion, many have since soured on the war effort, which is costing billions of dollars — while the U.S. southern border remains open.

Some presidential candidates have pledged continued support to Ukraine, while others have advocated cutting off funding to the Ukrainian government amid allegations of corruption. Given the apparent stalemate in the war, with neither side advancing significantly within Ukraine’s eastern provinces, some candidates believe talks are needed.

Last month, Voice of America noted: “Republicans for Ukraine, a project of the larger organization Defending Democracy Together, is spearheaded by Republican pollster Sarah Longwell and conservative pundit Bill Kristol.”

Kristol has long been a bitter opponent of Trump, ever since Trump traded insults with then-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in 2015. He once indicated that he would support a military coup against Trump, if it became necessary.

