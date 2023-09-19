Watch Live: Breitbart’s Matt Boyle Speaks at Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce Conference in D.C.

Breitbart’s Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle will speak at the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce’s conference in Washington, DC, on September 19.
Boyle will speak on a panel along with Michael LaRosa, former press secretary for First Lady Jill Biden, and Mitch Fox, President and CEO of the Nevada Broadcasters Association. The panel will debate various issues concerning the media, including 1st Amendment issues relating to press freedom.
