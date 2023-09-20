Montana Senate Republican candidate Tim Sheehy on Wednesday accused Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) of “shameless hypocrisy” after moving to undo the effects of a gun control bill he helped pass.

Tester wrote an op-ed this week about how his bipartisan bill, the Defending Hunters’ Education Act, would require the Department of Education to restore school districts’ ability to use federal dollars for school archery as well as gun safety and hunter education programs.

The Biden administration, through the Department of Education (DOE), interpreted the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), which Tester supported, to bar funding for these programs.

Sheehy, who hopes to unseat Tester in the 2024 elections, said, “#NewYorksThirdSenator voted for Biden’s gun control plan, but now that he’s up for re-election @jontester is trying to undo what he helped make law. Shameless hypocrisy from a career politician at his finest.”

Breitbart News reported:

Even though Tester has introduced bipartisan legislation to undo the effects of the gun control bill he helped pass, it remains uncertain if the bill is likely to pass through Congress. It would require 60 votes in the Senate, and it would require a majority to pass through the House.

Hunting and Second Amendment groups such as the Safari Club International, National Shooting Sports Foundation, International Order of T. Roosevelt, Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation, and the National Rifle Foundation have slammed the Biden rule. Now, facing reelection and reeling from the effects of his support for a gun control bill, it appears the Montana Democrat seeks to undo the effects of that support for gun control.

The BSCA includes a provision that prohibits funds from helping any person with a dangerous weapon or providing “training in the use of a dangerous weapon.”