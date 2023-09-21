Lin Wood is cooperating with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office and will testify for the prosecution in the state’s case against Sidney Powell, Fani Willis’s office revealed in a Wednesday filing.

“L. Lin Wood, Coreco Ja’Quan Perason, Vikki Townsend Consiglio, Gloria Kay Godwin, James Kenneth Carroll, and Carolyn Hall Fisher, are witnesses for the State in the present case. Sidney Katherine Powell and Cathleen Alston Latham are Defendants in the present case,” the filing states.

However, Wood released a statement on social media Wednesday saying there is “NO TRUTH” to accusations that he “flipped” on former President Donald Trump by agreeing to testify for the prosecution.

“I have no idea why I am being asked to testify at the trial. I have had no discussions with the DA’s office since I testified before the special grand jury several months ago,” Wood said. “Strikes me as yet another effort by the FAKE media to attack or smear me. Fake news is fake news. Always has been. Always will be. Enjoy your afternoon. God bless each of you.”

Hours after the publication of our story this morning, attorney Lin Wood confirmed he will be a state’s witness after receiving a subpoena to testify in Sidney Powell’s case — but he denies that means he “flipped” on Trump. Per his Telegram account https://t.co/pNem5MgdWV pic.twitter.com/ULxOhvIHzq — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) September 20, 2023

He will testify in the state’s case against Sidney Powell, which is being expedited as she asserted her speedy trial rights. Wood’s name was notably absent from the Georgia indictment that named Trump, Powell, and 17 others over their alleged efforts to overturn the results of the Georgia election.

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak noted in a list of 11 key takeaways from the indictment:

10. The indictment does not mention Lin Wood, a major proponent of voter fraud claims. Wood, who recently gave up his law license in Georgia, was also called to testify before the Fulton County grand jury last year. He was probably the most vociferous advocate for the idea that there had been voter fraud in Georgia, to the point of encouraging Republican voters to boycott the Senate runoff elections in the state in January 2021 in protest. Curiously, his name is absent from the indictment.

Wednesday’s filing also raised concerns about “potential conflicts of interest” some defense attorneys have in the case.

Per ABC News:

The DA’s office said it identified six attorneys who are representing various defendants but have also had previous involvement in the case or related matters, including by previously representing witnesses for the state — a situation they say could result in those witnesses being subject to cross examination by their former attorneys. “The state has worked diligently to identify any potential conflicts of interest concerning attorneys who currently represent Defendants in this case and who previously represented material witnesses or parties before the special purpose grand jury and other prost-election proceedings,” the filing states.

Powell’s trial is set to start on October 23.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.