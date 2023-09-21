Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes for foxnews.com. “The biggest story of Hispanic Heritage Month, which began last Friday, is that Hispanics are coming home to the Republican Party:“

Earlier this month, the New York Times published a bombshell article headlined “Consistent Signs of Erosion in Black and Hispanic Support for Biden.” The piece chronicles the ongoing political migration among minorities, especially Hispanics, from Democrats to Republicans. It highlights twelve “high-quality” 2024 election polls that show Biden holds a mere 50% to 40% lead among Hispanic voters. That’s down significantly from the 65% of Hispanics who voted for him in 2020.

This polling destroys the media narrative that Republicans are a racist party. It debunks Democrats’ Great Replacement theory, which posits that America’s increasing number of minorities and immigrants will inevitably generate an enduring Democrat majority.

. . .

Consider how Bidenomics disproportionately hurts Hispanics. Who is more impacted by the 17% inflation since Biden took office: Hispanic food service workers or white yuppies? Who feels greater pain from $5 a gallon gas: Hispanic transportation workers or the work-from-home laptop class? And who is impacted more by Democrats’ opposition to school choice: the Hispanic family who has to live wherever they can find an affordable apartment or the suburbanites who can choose their zip code based on its schools? No wonder Hispanics are migrating to the Republican Party.