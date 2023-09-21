Poll: Majority of Voters Say Joe Biden Committed Crime with Hunter Biden

A majority of voters believe President Joe Biden committed a crime with Hunter Biden, a Yahoo/YouGov survey released Wednesday found.

While Republicans have long accused Joe Biden and his family of running “a very organized crime ring,” a majority of voters, 51 percent, believe Joe Biden committed a crime with Hunter Biden. Thirty-six percent say he did not.

Fifty-four percent of independent voters say Joe Biden committed a crime, and only 24 percent say he did not.

A plurality (46-34 percent) of voters say Joe Biden made money from the family business. Twenty percent are undecided.

Seventy-four percent of voters believe Hunter Biden committed a crime alone. Only nine percent said he did not commit a crime.

“We believe that this was a very organized crime ring because of the way the money was disbursed through LLCs and the shell companies and the way the money was disbursed through the various Biden members,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

“Joe Biden was very involved in this,” Comer added. “He knew what the family was doing.”

A majority (50 percent) of voters also believe Joe Biden and his family are corrupt, including 56 percent of independent voters, the poll found. Only 39 percent of voters claim that they are not corrupt.

Among those who say the Biden family is not corrupt are 69 percent of Democrat voters and only 24 percent of independent voters. Inversely, 56 percent of independents say the Biden family is corrupt, along with 12 percent of Democrats.

In addition, the poll found that 66 percent of voters approve of Special Counsel David Weiss’s recent indictment of Hunter Biden. Only 15 percent disapprove.

Weiss charged Hunter Biden last week with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by federal firearms licensed dealer.

RELATED — Biden: “I Have Great Confidence in” Hunter That “What He Says and Does Are Consistent with What Happens” — He Wrote About Gun in Book

“Federal prosecutors are also reportedly investigating Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals, which have drawn accusations of inﬂuence peddling. Do you think Hunter Biden should be indicted for such deals?” the poll asked.

Fifty-seven percent of voters believe Hunter Biden should be indicted for peddling, while only 14 percent say he should not.

The House Oversight Committee released an official 14-point timeline in July that detailed key dates of Biden family influence peddling. A total of nine Bidens raked in cash from the foreign business ventures.

“[T]he influence peddling should be investigated. I don’t think there should be an impeachment inquiry about it,” New York Times columnist David Brooks told PBS NewsHour on Friday.

Polling shows 49 percent approve of the House’s impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. Only 36 percent oppose, with 15 percent undecided.

“These allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said upon opening the inquiry. “These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption.”

“And they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” he added. “That’s why today I am directing our house committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all the facts and answers for the American public.”

WATCH — “President Biden Did Lie”: McCarthy Announces Impeachment Inquiry into Joe Biden

Speaker Kevin McCarthy / Facebook

The poll sampled 1,636 adults from September 14-18, 2023, with a ± 2.7 percent margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.