The House Oversight Committee released an official timeline that details key dates of its investigation into the Biden business schemes that earned the family millions.

The timeline’s scope includes four main points of its business ventures in Romania, China, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. The timeline records 14 years of the Bidens’ business, beginning with then-Vice President Joe Biden entering the White House during the Barack Obama Administration in 2009.

After four years as vice president, the timeline records the Biden family creating Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co. (BHR) in 2013 with associates and Chinese investors. The fund is bankrolled by the Bank of China, a state-owned bank that controls BHR Partners. BHR Partners’s website boasts 15 billion Chinese Yuan (RMB) in various portfolio companies, translating to more than two billion USD.

Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, held a ten percent interest in BHR with the entity Skaneateles, LLC. Hunter Biden controlled Skaneateles, according to Chinese public records from Baidu, as the sole governor until its dissolution in September 2021, a Washington, DC, registration indicated. Documents obtained by Breitbart News, first revealed by nonprofit Marco Polo, show the control of Skaneateles, LLC is held by Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s top attorney, who also paid Hunter Biden’s IRS debts.

Starting in April 2014, the timeline records the family’s work with Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company. The timeline catalogs payments and meetings to and with the Bidens.

It details Joe Biden’s official visit to Ukraine in 2015 under the auspices of an anti-corruption initiative. Joe Biden met with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kyiv about Ukraine’s corruption. Four months after the meeting, Poroshenko fired Viktor Shokin, a prosecutor investigating Burisma, which paid Hunter Biden $83,000 a month to sit on its board. Joe Biden bragged in 2018 about the firing of Shokin.

According to an FBI informant file reviewed by the committee, Joe and Hunter Biden each received $5 million from Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma, after Joe Biden threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine until President Poroshenko fired the prosecutor.

The family’s work in Kazakhstan first appears on the timeline in February 2014 with a photo of Joe and Hunter Biden meeting with Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakhstani businessman. A few months later, Rakishev’s Singaporean company wired $142,300 to a Hunter Biden-linked shell company, a Rosemont entity. A few days later, the Rosemont entity wired $142,300 to a car dealership in New Jersey for a new sports car for Hunter Biden.

In December of the same year, the timeline shows Kenes Rakishev’s Kazakhstani oil company and Burisma joined with a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked company and announced a transnational financial arrangement.

During the business with Ukrainian, Kazakhstani, and Chinese entities, the family also conducted business with Romanian entities. The timeline shows the first Romanian mention in April 2014, when then-Vice President Biden visited Romania and delivered a speech to the Romanian prime minister, judges, prosecutors, and leaders of the Romanian Parliament.

In the years following, shell companies linked to the Biden business received millions from entities in Romania. One of the largest payouts came in 2015 from Gabriel Popoviciu, who worked with CEFC, the committee reported:

Romanian businessman, Gabriel Popoviciu, begins making deposits into Robinson Walker, LLC’s bank account. Robinson Walker, LLC is an entity owned by a Biden associate, Rob Walker. Popoviciu’s company sent Robinson Walker the first wire for $179,836.86. From November 2015 to May 2017, Popoviciu’s company paid Robinson Walker, LLC over $3 million. Biden family accounts received approximately $1.038 million from the Robinson Walker, LLC account after Popoviciu’s deposits. Sixteen of the seventeen payments from Popoviciu’s company to Robinson Walker, LLC were made while Joe Biden was Vice President.

In December 2015, CEFC China Energy Co. first appears on the timeline. CEFC is most known for its association with “10 held by H for the big guy.”

The CEFC chairman was Ye Jianming, who paid Hunter a $1 million retainer fee for legal services in 2017. Hunter also received a large diamond from Ye in February 2017 worth an estimated $80,000. Ye “had direct abiding and deep ties to Chinese intelligence when they were arranging these deals for the Bidens,” according to Breitbart News Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer.

“The Bidens are the best I know at doing exactly what the chairman wants from this partnership,” Hunter Biden told a CEFC associate in a 2017 WhatsApp exchange.

A few days prior, Hunter told a second CEFC associate in another WhatsApp message:

I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

Many Biden family members accepted money from a deal with CEFC. The House Oversight Committee revealed in March that CEFC controlled State Energy HK Limited, a company linked to the $1.3 million collective payments to the Biden family members.

Through the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports (SARs), the committee discovered a Biden associate, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

